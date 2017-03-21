Americans Becoming Increasingly Unhappy, Says Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study shows Americans are steadily becoming more unhappy.

In fact, in the U.S. happiness is the lowest it has been in more than a decade, and if you think money might change that — think again.

As Americans, we all have our own version of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Yet, on a whole – the United States scored just 6.8 out of ten, according to the 2017 World Happiness Report. It found that despite economic improvement since the recession, Americans have become increasingly less happy since 2006.

Of the 155 nations polled, the U.S. came in 14th most fulfilled. So, what’s stealing our joy? According to researchers, our social support from family and friends has taken a hit, along with our sense of personal freedom and trust in government.

Despite making more money, we’re also less generous with our donations. Leading authors of the study, portray us as a country in social crisis, looking for happiness in “all the wrong places.”

So, what can we do?

One of the authors of the report suggests America focus on rebuilding its social capital, instead of our rate of economic growth.

And in case you were curious… Norway came in first on the list of happiest countries.