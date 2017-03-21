1 Rushed To Hospital Following Accident On I-95 In NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after an accident on I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia.
Chopper 3 is over the scene of the crash between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue exits.
One vehicle is overturned next to the guardrail.
Officials say a 59-year-old victim was taken to Torresdale Hospital.
No word on their condition.
Traffic is jammed in the area of the crash.
#CBS3Breaking: Absolute gridlock! Crash on 95 N. before Cottman. Traffic jammed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/A1yUMC3tXF
— Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) March 21, 2017