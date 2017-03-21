1 Rushed To Hospital Following Accident On I-95 In NE Philadelphia

March 21, 2017 11:02 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after an accident on I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 is over the scene of the crash between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue exits.

ne philly ax 1 Rushed To Hospital Following Accident On I 95 In NE Philadelphia

One vehicle is overturned next to the guardrail.

Officials say a 59-year-old victim was taken to Torresdale Hospital.

No word on their condition.

Traffic is jammed in the area of the crash.

