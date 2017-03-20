Wife Of Wichita State Coach Escorted Away After Loudly Cursing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A coach’s wife gone wild.
The wife of Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall was asked to leave the lower bowl area after she began loudly cursing following the Shockers’ 65-62 loss to Kentucky in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, according to CBS News.
Lynn Marshall was reportedly cursing and shouting over the calls made during the game, about 10 minutes after it ended. She was later taken back to the playing level so she could attend her husband’s news conference.