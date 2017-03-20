WATCH LIVE: FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Capitol Hill On Russia's Influence In Election

Wife Of Wichita State Coach Escorted Away After Loudly Cursing

March 20, 2017 12:33 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A coach’s wife gone wild.

Related: 5 Things: NCAA Tournament Rounds Of 64 And 32

The wife of Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall was asked to leave the lower bowl area after she began loudly cursing following the Shockers’ 65-62 loss to Kentucky in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, according to CBS News

Related: 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 TV Schedule

Lynn Marshall was reportedly cursing and shouting over the calls made during the game, about 10 minutes after it ended. She was later taken back to the playing level so she could attend her husband’s news conference.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia