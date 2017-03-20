Trial Begins For Woman Charged In Death Of 96-Year-Old Neighbor

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A bizarre murder trial is underway in Montgomery County. A 35-year-old woman is accused of running across the street without a shirt on, throwing her elderly neighbor to the ground and beating him, as he was trying to fetch his morning paper.

Elisabeth Floyd of the 500 block of Marion Avenue in East Norriton is charged with 3rd degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, as prosecutors say, while topless, she ran across the street, threw 96-year-old Alfred Payne to the ground, and beat him back in September 2015.

Payne died from what the medical examiner calls complications of a hip fracture about six months later.

READ: Work Begins To Widen Critical Link Between Route 1, I-95 In Delaware County

Prosecutors say the defendant showed her guilt when she brought a vase of flowers across the street and said “I’m sorry I hurt him.”

But Floyd’s defense attorney, David Tornetta, says Payne needed a walker and had all kinds of other health problems. He contends the elderly man went for the paper, fell down, couldn’t get up, and Floyd was simply responding to his calls for help.

Before he died, the Payne gave recorded testimony, and it will be played at the trial.