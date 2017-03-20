New Roller Coaster Set To Rumble Through Seaside Heights

March 20, 2017 3:14 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio, Superstorm Sandy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly five years ago, Superstorm Sandy made landfall and destroyed the iconic Jetstar roller coaster in Seaside Heights. Now, a new coaster is set to rumble through the Jersey shore town.

The Jetstar roller coaster was removed from the ocean in 2013, but it took another four years for Casino Pier to bring its new coaster, the Hydrus, to life. It’s higher and faster than the Jetstar, according to the Pier’s Maria Mastoris.

“We pretty much have all the pieces together. This past week we actually tested the first car to go, without any people on it, around the track.,” Mastoris said. “And we’re hoping with all the inspections and testing, we can open with our opening weekend which is April 8th and 9th.”

READ: Meet Bixby, Samsung’s Personal Assistant That Doesn’t Pretend To Be Alexa

The fluorescent green and blue coaster is also a kind of homage to the former structure.

“Hydrus is also a constellation, so that name kind of refers back to the Jetstar,” Mastoris explained. “And then also Hydrus is a sea serpent that since we’re right by the ocean, it went together with that as well.”

The new coaster features a helix, a twist and a loop. Terrified screams are optional.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia