Haverford Couple Thank First Responders Who Helped Deliver Baby

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family in Haverford Township is thanking a group of first responders for helping deliver their newest addition.
On Monday, Francis and Summer Palone took lunch to police and paramedics in Ardmore.
It was a small token of their appreciation after the first responders successfully delivered the couple’s new baby boy two weeks ago.
Responding medics described what the delivery meant to them.
“Medics and EMS people have seen an awful lot of young people who have died…and doing CPR and working on those people, so it was nice to be part of bringing someone into this world,” said Haverford Township Director of EMS, Jim McCans.
Palone says his wife and son are both healthy and doing just fine.
He also wanted to the thank the dispatcher who he initially hung up on and who called him back until medics showed up.