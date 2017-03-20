Kenney Continues Tour Of Community Centers As He Pleads Case On Why Philly Needs Soda Tax

WATCH LIVE: FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Capitol Hill On Russia's Influence In Election

March 20, 2017 1:13 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney toured a neighborhood recreation center in need of major repairs, as he pleaded his case for why the city needs his soda tax.

Among other things, Happy Hollow Rec Center in Germantown is used for after school activities, drug and alcohol rehab classes and summer programs.

On Monday morning, Mayor Kenney went to the Center as he talked about how much places like this mean to the city and why they need soda tax funding.

“We’re intending on putting the resources into every neighborhood, instead of taking resources out of the neighborhood, we want to have some of that money stay back in the community, so kids can have a chance to have a better life.”

Parks and Rec Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell joined Mayor Kenney for the tour.

She says the Happy Hollow needs a lot of work, but that’s not uncommon for many of the rec centers around the city.

“It needs a new roof, obviously needs flooring here in the gym, outside you’ll see that there’s a huge need for renovation in the fields and in the playground equipment. Things that have just been overdue for the last few decades.”

Mayor Kenney has gotten a lot of fight back from his soda tax, but he says it would fund a seven-year, $500 million investment in Philadelphia’s neighborhoods, including rec centers like Happy Hollow.

