76ers Visit Magic Looking For Third Straight Win

March 20, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Orlando Magic Monday night.

Brett Brown’s squad is playing good basketball right now. After beating the Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center, 105-99, the Sixers have won back-to-back games and three of their last four to improve to 26-43 on the season.

Orlando last played on Friday night, losing in Phoenix to the Suns, 109-103. But the Magic have struggled as of late, losing six of their last eight.

The 76ers and the Magic have met three times this season with Orlando winning two of the games. The Sixers win in this season series came last time out on February 9th, 112-111. T.J. McConnell hit the game-winner in the final seconds.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times about the 76ers.

