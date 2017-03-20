11. Vincenzo’s Deli

March 20, 2017 8:18 AM

VINCENZO’S DELI, 1626 S 9th St (Mountain Street), Bella Vista

It’s just a little shop on the corner of 9th and Mountain with a counter and a few tables. No pretense here. Owner Michael Pakradooni bought it 1-1/2 years ago and stayed loyal to the traditional Italian recipes handed down from the original owner. (Yes, he’s Armenian, but he’s worked at a few Italian joints in his time).

vincenzo's

(Photo credit: Glen Macnow/WIP)

Good decision. Vincenzo’s shows fine respect for the traditional fried beef meatball – so much so that their Wifi password is an homage to the meatball.  It’s nothing particularly original or spectacular, but it’s definitely solid and tasty. Crispy outside, pleasantly soft inside and a well-seasoned taste. And the homemade sauce is definitely a winner.

We had the meatball sandwich, which was a bargain at $6. Fans of Vincenzo’s told us to go back for the breakfast Meatball Omelet, which has spinach, onion, cheese and (optional) gravy. Seems a fine way to start the day.

Score: 77/100

