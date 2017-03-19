Philly Restaurant Holds Special Fundraiser For PPD K9 Unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fundraiser was held Sunday afternoon at Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse a Northeast Philadelphia restaurant for the Philadelphia Police’s K9 Unit.
It was a great deal — for three hours, pork and chicken sandwiches were $3 each, with the proceeds going to the Philadelphia Police K9 Unit. Sweet Lucy’s owner Brooke Higgins says it was an easy choice.
“One of the reasons we decided canine is because Sweet Lucy’s was named after our dog, my dog. She’s since passed. So dogs definitely hold a place in our heart,” said Higgins.
Officer Michael McDonough says human or canine, they’re all part of the thin blue line.
“They’re four-legged officers, we’re two-legged officers — we’re still brothers and sisters.”
When asked about how important the work these canine officers do is McDonough said, “Canine work is very important to the department. People can’t sniff out drugs — dogs can.”
“There are certain situations where sending a dog in would be saving an officer from risk. They’re an indispensable part of the Philadelphia Police Department,” said McDonough.