Philadelphia Flower Show Goes Out With A Bang Despite Weather

March 19, 2017 11:37 PM By Alicia Nieves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For eight days now, the Philadelphia Flower Show has been transporting people to springtime in Holland, with displays wowing flower enthusiasts of all ages.

But this year’s show has now withered down to its last day.

“The number one thing that took people’s breath away is when you come in the door, you go right under a bridge right out of Amsterdam and immediately see 30,000 tulips,” said Philadelphia Flower Show President Matt Rader.

The stunning array of flowers has drawn in hundreds of thousands of people despite a late in the season snowstorm.

“Tuesday was a little tough with the snowstorm…you miss a day with all this crowd. It’s hard to catch up,” said Rader.

Tuesday’s snowstorm slump was a bit scary for some vendors with how low attendance was, but this weekend they are dealing with a bit of a bounce back – some can barely keep up with business.

Vendors like Kremp Flowers went from slow on Tuesday to slammed on Sunday.

“Look at the crowd, it’s jam-packed. Look at this, this is great! It’s a great day!” said the vendor.

The reason for the bloom in attendance…

“Everybody wants a taste of spring, everybody wants a pop of color. Look at it, amazing right!” said attendee Hannah Fields.

This year’s flower show, gave people a taste of spring even when the weather was anything but spring-like.

