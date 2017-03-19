Ahead Of House Vote, Local Republican Congressman Speaks Against New Health Care Reform Bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — House Speaker Paul Ryan told Fox News Sunday morning he’s expecting a vote Thursday on the health care reform bill, the one considered to replace the Affordable Care Act.
“Either: we are going to keep Obamacare status quo, the law is collapsing, five states have one plan left, over a third of the counties in America have only one insurer left, some are already pulling out, massive premium increases in the future, a collapsing law, or we replace it with patient-center healthcare that works.”
A local Republican Congressman has come out saying he will not back his party’s healthcare bill, saying there’s more work to be done.
Congressman, Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA 8th District) said he won’t vote for the new healthcare reform bill as it stands now, citing what he said are major oversights.
In a Facebook post, the first term Republican Congressman said the new bill doesn’t do enough to help those with addiction problems, citing the opioid epidemic plaguing the district he represents.
He calls Obamacare ‘broken’ and said the new bill should be patient-centered, but affordable.