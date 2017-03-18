Nova Nation Watches In Disbelief As Season Comes To An End

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova’s NCAA Tournament run came to an early end, as the top seeded Wildcats fell short against 8-seed Wisconsin 65-62.
The tension in the air inside the Connolly Center on the Villanova campus was palpable during the final minutes as the dozens of students gathered inside for a watch party. Students gathered and saw the team’s 7-point lead disappear, and the Badgers take over. The defeat left sophomore George at a loss for words.
“I don’t know. I, I, I, I don’t know what to say,” he said.
After a few minutes, he finally found something to point to as maybe the difference in the game.
“I honestly think it’s the fact we don’t have a big man. We don’t really have a, not to say no one is solid, but we do have some consistency, but when it comes to the post that is where they score. So there is some low input there.”
A few other fans felt the slow start offensively did the team in.