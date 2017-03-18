WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Weekend Will Feature More SnowLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

Snow Slows Flower Show Attendance; Attendees Wait Till Final Weekend To Smell The Roses

March 18, 2017 6:35 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: Flower Show, Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday’s snow storm had many Philadelphia Flower Show attendees waiting until the final days to tip-toe through the tulips. And attendance has been very high.

Numbers were down Tuesday and Wednesday, but things picked up closer to the weekend.

ALSO READ: Pop Up Spa Offers R & R At Philadelphia Flower Show

Alan Jaffe is director of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, PHS puts on the show.

“We had a little weather in the middle of the week, fortunately it was in the beginning of the week, it affected our attendance for a day and a half or so,” he said. “But people have been coming a lot of them rearranged their plans fortunately and have been coming to the show.”

Attendance numbers are not yet available, proceeds from the Flower Show support the PHS’s work to transform lives and communities through horticulture and greening projects.

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia