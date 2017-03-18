Snow Slows Flower Show Attendance; Attendees Wait Till Final Weekend To Smell The Roses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday’s snow storm had many Philadelphia Flower Show attendees waiting until the final days to tip-toe through the tulips. And attendance has been very high.
Numbers were down Tuesday and Wednesday, but things picked up closer to the weekend.
Alan Jaffe is director of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, PHS puts on the show.
“We had a little weather in the middle of the week, fortunately it was in the beginning of the week, it affected our attendance for a day and a half or so,” he said. “But people have been coming a lot of them rearranged their plans fortunately and have been coming to the show.”
Attendance numbers are not yet available, proceeds from the Flower Show support the PHS’s work to transform lives and communities through horticulture and greening projects.