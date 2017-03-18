2 Seriously Injured After Truck Crashes Into Pole

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in critical condition after their truck crashed into a pole early Saturday morning.
The accident happened in the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m.
Police say a black Chevy Silverado was speeding when it crashed head-on into a PECO pole.
Firefighters extricated the 21-year-old driver from the vehicle. The man suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
A female passenger was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.