2 Seriously Injured After Truck Crashes Into Pole

March 18, 2017 5:50 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in critical condition after their truck crashed into a pole early Saturday morning.

The accident happened in the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say a black Chevy Silverado was speeding when it crashed head-on into a PECO pole.

Firefighters extricated the 21-year-old driver from the vehicle. The man suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A female passenger was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

