Weather: Another Chance For Snow This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The luck of the Irish is with us on a sunny, quiet St. Patrick’s Day! (Sorry, had to go there. *wink*)

However, though it’s a good day for snow melt, we already must look ahead to the next wintry weather producing system – and it arrives tonight.

While it’s a minor disturbance and very clipper-like in its track and overall moisture content, this next system is a bit of a hybrid. It’ll actually try to intensify once it hits the Atlantic, so it’s a little slower to get out of here. In other words, it impacts a good portion of the weekend.

From late tonight right through Sunday morning, we’ll have a general mixed bag of precipitation to contend with. Thankfully, it all looks light in stark contrast to the heavy precipitation of Tuesday’s Nor’Easter. But, similarly to that huge storm, we have to divide the forecast up by region.

If you’re looking for snow accumulation, head north. The mountains stand to see a modest coating to 2″ (locally 3″ in the highest terrain).

It’ll be tough for Philly to pick up more than a quick coating into early Saturday morning. There will likely be some sleet that mixes in as well. But with time, any ice or snow will turn over to rain showers as daytime highs climb well into the mid-40’s. Southern New Jersey and Delaware *could* see a little snow or ice mix in early on, but that’ll be the exception rather than the norm and take place in the coldest spots (think Pinelands, remote suburbs).

Don’t be shocked if you wake up Sunday morning to find snow still falling from I-95 on southeast. As this disturbance tries to strengthen on its departure, it’ll wrap some cold air and moisture back into our region to produce a light round of snow on the back end. Again, I don’t think we’ll have to worry about significant accumulation other than a modest coating or so.

Spring officially begins Monday, and the forecast should be pretty nice! We’ll at least come closer to average daytime highs (low 50’s) and see sunshine to start the new week!