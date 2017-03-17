Pop Up Spa Offers R & R At Philadelphia Flower Show

March 17, 2017 11:39 AM By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new feature at this year’s flower show. It’s a pop-up spa offering a little relaxation among the hustle and bustle.

Kate Stec, event coordinator at the Philadelphia horticultural society explains the name of this year’s first ever flower show show pop-up spa is the Garden Spa.

“As soon as you say the word massage, you’ve got them. They’re all about it!”

“We just came in, we just checked our coats, we were headed to the main flower show and I saw Garden Spa and I was like, let’s just do this!”

For $20, visitors can come into the tranquil environment, take advantage of comfortable seating and sample from relaxation vendors — including a wine station, aromotherapy and tea mixing, make-up counter and electronic massage chairs.

Kuznits: “You are getting massaged as we speak.”

“Yes, it’s heaven! After a day of shopping, it’s awesome!”

Stec says they got the idea for a spa by watching visitors year after year.

“We see the people coming and sitting and looking for spots to relax!”

And she says for an additional charge of one dollar per minute, guests can receive hands-on massages on their backs, hands or feet.

“We are open from 11-8 every night and we do take our last scheduled massage at 7:45 p.m.”

