Philadelphia School District Launches Teacher Hiring Campaign For Upcoming School Year

March 17, 2017 8:00 PM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is launching a big push to recruit teachers for next year.

Now playing on a  radio near you, an ad campaign to hire up to 1,000 new teachers for the 2017-18 school year.

Billboard advertising new positions. Photo credit: Philadelphia School District

The $170,000 ad buy includes radio, electronic billboards, web ads and social media. The district especially wants to hire kindergarten through third and 9th grade teachers, as well as math and science, special education, music and Spanish teachers and teachers of color.

This a bigger and earlier outreach than the district did last year. The district’s retention rate is about 90-percent from year to year, and it’s been a challenge for the district to fill teacher vacancies. Starting teacher salary is $45,360.

But one complication: teachers haven’t had a raise in four years, because the district and teachers union have been unable to agree on a new contract.

Teachers can apply at https://jobs.philasd.org.
Candidates who apply by March 27 can interview for openings as early as April.
The district is also holding an information session for teacher candidates April 6 at 4 p.m. at School headquarters.
