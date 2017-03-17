News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 17

Chris reviewed the first day of the NCAA Tournament, Rachel Maddow’s record ratings and Donald Trump’s efforts to cut funding for NPR. He spoke with Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Trump’s budget proposal, Michelle Minton from the Competitive Enterprise Institute about the illegality of NCAA Tournament pools and John Dickerson from Face The Nation about public opinions regarding honesty in media.

6:00 The NCAA tournament began yesterday.

6:05 Rachel Maddow received her highest ratings ever on the night she revealed Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return.

6:23 Donald Trump’s budget would slash funding for public broadcasting.

6:35 What’s Trending: Hater, Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Fallon, Donald Trump

6:50 Erick Erickson: You’re going to hell if you support cutting meals on wheels funding.

7:00 Chris talks to economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

7:37 Villanova overcame a tough first half to beat Mt St Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

7:40 Chelsea Clinton is releasing a children’s book entitled, ‘She Persisted.’

8:00 Chris speaks with Michelle Minton from the Competitive Enterprise Institute about the illegality of NCAA Tournament pools.

8:20 Chris talks with Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson about public opinions regarding honesty in media.

8:35 What’s Trending: Stephen Colbert, McDonald’s, Emma Watson, Amy Schumer