‘Hamilton’ Prepares To Take Center Stage At Kimmel Center For 2018-2019 Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the hottest ticket on Broadway, and one of the most talked about musicals in recent memory, and now ‘Hamilton’ is officially coming to Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The news that’s music to the ears of theater lovers and novices alike came as part of the Kimmel Center’s announcement of its upcoming Broadway Philadelphia season.

However, ‘Hamilton’ won’t be here till the following season, so some time in 2018-2019. Frances Egler is director of programming and presentation at the Kimmel Center, and she said the best way to secure tickets is to subscribe to the upcoming season.

“You get this season, and then everyone who subscribes to this season they will be guaranteed, should they subscribe to the ’18-’19 season, to get those tickets as part of their subscription package.”

Egler also notes that this year’s Broadway season has some pretty good shows in it’s own right, including ‘School of Rock,’ ‘On Your Feet!,’ ‘Kinky Boots,’ ‘Something Rotten!,’ and many other classic favorites. Subscription package information can be found on the Kimmel Center’s website.