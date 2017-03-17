Friendly’s Debuting Drive-Thru Service In Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS)—Starting Monday, customers can enjoy Friendly’s treats without getting out of the car, according to the Courier Post.
The company is launching their first New Jersey drive-thru service in Mount Laurel on March 20.
The Courier Post says to celebrate the grand opening, customers will be able to get a free medium ice cream in a cup and a free 10-piece mini mozzarella stick appetizer with any purchase through Friday, March 31.
For details, call the Mount Laurel store at (856) 722-7557