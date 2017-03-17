College Affordability Non-Profit Could Lose Major Funding Under Trump’s Proposed Budget

March 17, 2017 3:02 PM By Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nationwide non-profit organization that helps low-income students prepare for and succeed in college by providing mentoring and guidance said the president’s proposed budget could be devastating for their program.

College Possible uses coaches registered with AmeriCorps, a federally funded program that would be eliminated under the proposed budget.

Here in Philadelphia, College Possible has 19-coaches that work directly with students starting in their junior year of high school according to Executive Director Wyneshia Foxworth.

But those coaches would be lost if AmeriCorps is cut, so they are asking for the public’s help.

“With a letter or a phone call to their Congressmen or their Senators,”  Foxworth said.

College Possible will help around 1,800-students in Philadelphia this year alone, and has a 98 percent success rate at getting students into college. Foxworth said they are exploring ways to continue their service at it’s current level, but no specific plans are in place yet.

