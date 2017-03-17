11 ‘Flea Infested’ Persian Cats Removed From Cattery In Bucks County

March 17, 2017 7:24 PM

LAHASKA, Pa. (CBS)—Authorities have recovered 11 Persians cats from a home in Bucks County after they were found to be living in unsanitary conditions.

According to the Bucks County SPCA, police served a search warrant at the home in Doylestown where a woman runs a cattery called “Elitepurrs Persians”.

The SPCA says she breeds and shows Persian cats inside the home.

According to officials, police found the cats living in unsanitary conditions, and each of the 11 adult cats were found to have flea infestations, matted coats and other physical maladies.

“It’s hard to imagine that someone who enters the show ring with prize winning cats would allow the same cats to live under these conditions.” says Nikki Thompson, Chief Humane Society Police Officer for Bucks County SPCA

The cats are currently receiving care under the direction of the BCSPCA.

Animal cruelty charges against the woman are expected to be filed in the next few days, officials said.

“Bucks County cares deeply about animals and we will not stand idly by when they are abused or neglected,” says Linda Reider, Executive Director of the Bucks County SPCA. “These cats are now receiving the proper care and attention they deserve.”
