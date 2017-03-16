Shelter Animals Take Part In ‘Tournament Of Tails’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s March Madness for shelter dogs and cats.

Dogs and cats are competing against each other in the “Tournament of Tails.”

You vote by filling out an on-line bracket. The animal with the most votes advances to the next round.

Newtown Square-based Pet Plan Insurance awards the prize money, and the national champion gets the top prize: $5,000.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is benefiting, with Violet the four-year-old Pit Bull representing the organization.

“If we advance, for every round we go, we get some additional money that will come back to the shelter to raise funds and to help all of our population here,” said Gillian Koker, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Violet was recently adopted after an appearance on CBS 3’s Pet Project, but is competing to help her pals who still need help.

For more information, and to vote in the competition, you can visit the Tournament of Tails’ website.