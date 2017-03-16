Tree Stump With Famous Shel Silverstein Book Quote Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It may sound unusual, but a picture of a tree stump is going viral on social media.

There’s a message carved into the stump from Shel Silverstein’s famous book, “The Giving Tree.”

Parents who see it say they’re going home to read the story to their children.

It’s about a tree that gives everything it has – shade, fruit, and, in the end, a place to rest.

“As soon as you become a parent that is just inherit in our being,” said mother Lissette Lastra. “We give and give and give, but I don’t think that we practice that with each other.”

Adults say they’re revisiting the book now.

They’re sharing it on social media and sharing it with their children.