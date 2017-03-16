COLD HANGS ON ALL WEEK: School ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers

Princeton Misses Buzzer-Beater In 60-58 Loss To Notre Dame

March 16, 2017 2:51 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The slipper didn’t fit for the Princeton Tigers.

In the first game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, the No. 12 seeded Tigers took No. 5 Notre Dame right down to the wire. But with less than five seconds remaining, Tigers sophomore guard Devin Cannady missed a deep three-pointer and the Irish escaped with a victory.

Princeton Senior forward Spencer Weisz led the Tigers with 15 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Junior forward Bonzie Colson led the way for Notre Dame, scoring a game-high 18 points on 6-13 shooting.

Notre Dame will face the winner of No. 4 West Virginia and No. 13 Buckness in the second round.

