Police: Suspect Robs 2 Food Trucks Of Hundreds Of Dollars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say robbed two food trucks.

Police say the first incident happened in the 4500 block of Walnut Street on March 13 around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the food truck with a handgun and demanded money, making off with $500, and was last seen on 45th Street toward Samson Street.

The second incident took place nearly two hours later at a food truck in the 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue. Police say the suspect entered the food truck from the rear and stuck a gun to the victim’s neck, demanding cash. The suspect made off with an unknown amount of money and was last seen heading east through Lancaster Walk.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 black man, wearing a black jacket, red-hooded sweatshirt – possibly True Religion brand with a print of Buddha on the center of the chest – and red pants. Police say he is armed with a black semiautomatic firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.