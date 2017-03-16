Over 200 Tickets Issued This Year In Philly For Not Clearing Walkways

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With freezing temperatures looming, the snow and ice that fell from Winter Storm Stella will take a while to melt away, and now people have to do their best to traipse through the city.

More than 200 tickets have been issued so far this year for not clearing walkways.

“We’ve issued probably over 10,000 tickets, 10 to 15 thousand tickets, over the last five years.”

It’s up to the property-owner to shovel and salt.

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams says it must be six hours after the storm.

“They are responsible for clearing a 36-inch path so that pedestrians can walk by very safely.”

That includes wheel-chair accessible corners.

“Part of the ADA ramps, we require property-owners to clear that on the sidewalk.”

Anything else on the roadways, is up to the streets department.

If you see sidewalks not yet cleared, he says call 3-1-1.

“And that way you can track your ticket to make sure it was addressed.”