NEW YORK (CBS)—An Emergency Medical Services worker was killed in New York on Thursday after they were struck by a stolen ambulance, sources tell CBS New York.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

According to CBS New York, the ambulance was stolen and subsequently two EMT workers were struck by their own ambulance.

Sources: 1 EMS Worker Dead, 1 Injured After Being Struck By Own Ambulance In The Bronx: https://t.co/Yf6KmN4Rw6 — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) March 17, 2017

Both were transported to an area hospital. One of the workers has reportedly died.

One person was in police custody.

This story will be updated.