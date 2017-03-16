Ad Seeking Adoptive Parents For Five Siblings Has Gone Viral

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– An advertisement in Kansas looking for adoptive parents for five siblings has gone viral.
It all started Saturday when a local newspaper posted an ad in its “Family wanted” section.
Suddenly the adoption agency in charge received hundreds of calls for the children, who are between 2 and 11.
The children — two sisters and three brothers — hope to be adopted together
The siblings are currently in separate homes in the foster care system.
Placement workers are trying to find a family who will keep them in Kansas.