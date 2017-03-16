Ad Seeking Adoptive Parents For Five Siblings Has Gone Viral

March 16, 2017 8:16 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– An advertisement in Kansas looking for adoptive parents for five siblings has gone viral.

It all started Saturday when a local newspaper posted an ad in its “Family wanted” section.

Suddenly the adoption agency in charge received hundreds of calls for the children, who are between 2 and 11.

The children — two sisters and three brothers — hope to be adopted together

The siblings are currently in separate homes in the foster care system.

Placement workers are trying to find a family who will keep them in Kansas.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week
Getaway Guide To Early Spring

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia