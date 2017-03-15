NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Serious Accident Closes Route 1/Baltimore Pike In Chadds Ford

March 15, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: accident, delaware county

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – A serious accident has shut down an intersection in Delaware County Wednesday morning.

Chopper 3 is over the scene of Route 1/Baltimore Pike and Creek Road in Chadds Ford.

Police say one victim was transported from the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

LATEST TRAFFIC

Authorities say the road will be closed for some time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more information as it becomes available.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia