Serious Accident Closes Route 1/Baltimore Pike In Chadds Ford

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – A serious accident has shut down an intersection in Delaware County Wednesday morning.
Chopper 3 is over the scene of Route 1/Baltimore Pike and Creek Road in Chadds Ford.
ACC UPDATE: RT-1/Baltimore Pk CLOSED both directions in Chadds Ford. Medical chopper en route. Use RT-926 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/oQqUCi3R4Q
— Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) March 15, 2017
Police say one victim was transported from the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Authorities say the road will be closed for some time.
