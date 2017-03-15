WIND ADVISORY: Minimal Melting Wednesday | School Closings | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  | #CBS3Snow  | March Snow Photos

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 15

March 15, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Chris Stigall, Donald Trump, Ewan McGregor, Flake News, Gladiator 2, Joe DeFelice, Lucinda Little, Philly GOP, Snoop Dogg, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, taxes, The Matrix, This Is US, Weekend Update, What's Trending

Chris reviewed the release of Donald Trump’s 2005 tax returns and the aftermath of yesterday’s winter storm. He also spoke with Joe DeFelice, the head of the Philly GOP, at 7:20 about his support for Lucinda Little, who is running unopposed in a special election for State Representative in the 197th District.

6:05 Donald Trump’s 2005 were leaked and then released by the White House yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: Flake news, This Is Us, Weekend Update, Alec Baldwin

6:48 Philly.com: Blizzard of ’17? What went wrong?

6:49 Philadelphia Magazine: Why do you people hate meteorologists so much?

7:20 Chris speaks with Joe DeFelice, the head of the Philly GOP, about his support for Lucinda Little, who is running unopposed in a special election for State Representative in the 197th District.

7:50 A BBC guest discusses his children interrupting an interview.

8:35 What’s Trending: Snoop Dogg, Ewan McGregor, Spongebob, The Matrix, Gladiator 2

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia