News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 15

Chris reviewed the release of Donald Trump’s 2005 tax returns and the aftermath of yesterday’s winter storm. He also spoke with Joe DeFelice, the head of the Philly GOP, at 7:20 about his support for Lucinda Little, who is running unopposed in a special election for State Representative in the 197th District.
6:05 Donald Trump’s 2005 were leaked and then released by the White House yesterday.
6:35 What’s Trending: Flake news, This Is Us, Weekend Update, Alec Baldwin
6:48 Philly.com: Blizzard of ’17? What went wrong?
6:49 Philadelphia Magazine: Why do you people hate meteorologists so much?
7:20 Chris speaks with Joe DeFelice, the head of the Philly GOP, about his support for Lucinda Little, who is running unopposed in a special election for State Representative in the 197th District.
7:50 A BBC guest discusses his children interrupting an interview.
8:35 What’s Trending: Snoop Dogg, Ewan McGregor, Spongebob, The Matrix, Gladiator 2