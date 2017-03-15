WIND ADVISORY: Minimal Melting Wednesday | Falling Ice Closes Portion Of Market StreetSchool Closings | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  | Community Cancellations#CBS3Snow  | March Snow Photos

McDonald’s Employee Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window To Save Unconscious Woman

March 15, 2017 6:24 PM
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS) — A McDonald’s employee in Miami goes from drive-thru cashier to rescuer in a matter of seconds.

The employee was serving breakfast an off-duty police officer who was with her children, when he noticed she had a hard time breathing.

Moments later, the woman fell unconscious.

Her foot then slipped off the brake and the car started moving forward.

That’s when Pedro Viloria jumped out the window to help.

“I tell the kids to call 911 right now,” Viloria said. “I was with the kids. I was trying to tell them it was going to be alright.”

Two off-duty firefighters in the fast-food restaurant ran to help and revived the woman.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what sort of medical emergency she suffered.

