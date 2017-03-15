March Madness Can Be Good In The Workplace

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — March Madness has worked its way into many offices throughout the country, and employees seem to enjoy it.

According to a survey by the staffing firm OfficeTeam, 66 percent of employees say that talking about or celebrating sporting events while on the job, can help boost morale.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to gather around in the kitchen or in the break room,” said OfficeTeam District President Brandi Britton. “You learn more about people who you wouldn’t normally talk to all around these big types of events, like March Madness.”

If you do talk brackets in the office — make sure you stay productive and professional.

“Not everybody loves to participate,” said Britton. “So while you can build camaraderie and include others, certainly you want to ask them whether or not they want to participate. And engage people who maybe are a little bit shyer or don’t know much about sports, but you also don’t want to be a poor sport. You really have to maintain a level of professionalism.”

In fact, the survey also found the most distracting or annoying co-worker behaviors during a tournament were being a poor sport or overly competitive.