Man’s Car Is Stolen While He’s Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video stealing a man’s car at a gas station last weekend.
It happened around 10:26 p.m. on March 5 at the Sunoco gas station located in the 7300 block of Cottman Ave.
While the 35-year-old victim was pumping gas, police say a passenger of a white 4 door car jumped out of the vehicle and drove away with the victim’s car—tearing the hose from the pump.
Both vehicles fled and were last seen west on Cottman Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.