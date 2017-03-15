WIND ADVISORY: Minimal Melting Wednesday | School Closings | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  | #CBS3Snow  | March Snow Photos

Dario Saric Drops 25 In Loss To Warriors

March 15, 2017 8:03 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a spectacular third quarter, the Sixers went into the 4th quarter in Golden State leading the Warriors by 12 points.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t close it out, losing by two 106-104.

In the loss, rookie Dario Saric was impressive once again scoring 25 points on 11-20 shooting, adding seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.

After the game, Brown said he is “very proud” of his team.

 

