2 Women Facing Charges After Fight Over Snow-Shoveled Parking Space

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Two women are facing charges after an argument turned physical over a parking spot that was shoveled out in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
It happened on Tuesday in the 1300 block of Walnut Street.
Haley Becker, 23, claims she shoveled out a parking space following Tuesday’s storm, but her neighbor’s husband parked his truck in the spot and refused to move it.
Pennsylvania State Police say Becker and the truck owner’s wife, Pauline Covine, 43, argued about the parking space which eventually led to an altercation.
“Both women pushed, punched and pulled each others hair, police said in a release.
Both Convine and Becker are facing charges of disorderly conduct.