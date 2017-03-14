RE-FREEZING CONCERNS Minimal Melting Tomorrow | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies| Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

Toms River Officer Fatally Shoots Man Following Altercation 

March 14, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: shooting, Toms River Police Department

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say police in New Jersey have shot and killed a man following a physical altercation.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says two Toms River police officers were called to an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon to follow up on a report of a person believed to be in need of “professional mental health intervention services.”

The prosecutor’s office says during the course of the officers’ investigation a physical altercation took place and one of the officers shot the 56-year-old man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

The investigation is ongoing.

