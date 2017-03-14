Winter Storm Warning: Watch Eyewitness News Tracking The Storm | School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages 

The Dom Giordano Show: Colonel David Hunt, Kate Bilo | March 14

March 14, 2017 11:45 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Trump supporters in South Jersey properties vandalized.

9:20-Winter storm Stella.

9:35-Kate Bilo gives us an update on Winter Storm Stella.

10:00-Colonel David Hunt joined discussing his new book “Without Mercy.”

10:20-ESPN popularity dropping off.

10:35-Representative Joe Kennedy defends Obamacare over RyanCare.

11:00-ICE task force makes over 240 apprehensions over a 2-week span in 4 States.

11:20-Jason Pollack appearing on Fox News discussing his documentary “Stranger Fruit” on the shooting of Michael Brown.

11:35-Kate Bilo again on Winter Storm Stella.

