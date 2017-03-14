Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency DeclarationSchool ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

Doctors Seeing Uptick In Weather-Related Injuries Due to Heavy Wet Snow

March 14, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Health, Reading, snow

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)–The snow fell fast and steadily in Reading, Berks County, on Tuesday.

By mid-afternoon, the area was blanketed by several inches and folks began slowly digging out.

“It’s what you deal with living in Pennsylvania, no big deal,” said William Richardson.

While Richardson was taking it all in stride, drivers were taking it slowly on snow-covered roads.

“Getting around is pretty tough — slushy ice,” said Jimmy Rivera, who lives in West Reading.

Dr. Charles Barbera, with Reading Health System, says they’ve seen an uptick in weather-related injuries, especially with the heavy wet snow that’s fallen.

“Often times, this time of the year, we see people come in with chest pains and heart attacks because they’re exerting themselves doing things they’re not quite used to doing,” said Barbera.

Doctors suggest pacing yourself when it comes to the snow removal process.

“Take it slow, shovel in layers so you’re not trying to pick up two feet of snow all at once,” Barbera said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week
Getaway Guide To Early Spring

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia