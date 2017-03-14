Doctors Seeing Uptick In Weather-Related Injuries Due to Heavy Wet Snow

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)–The snow fell fast and steadily in Reading, Berks County, on Tuesday.
By mid-afternoon, the area was blanketed by several inches and folks began slowly digging out.
“It’s what you deal with living in Pennsylvania, no big deal,” said William Richardson.
While Richardson was taking it all in stride, drivers were taking it slowly on snow-covered roads.
“Getting around is pretty tough — slushy ice,” said Jimmy Rivera, who lives in West Reading.
Dr. Charles Barbera, with Reading Health System, says they’ve seen an uptick in weather-related injuries, especially with the heavy wet snow that’s fallen.
“Often times, this time of the year, we see people come in with chest pains and heart attacks because they’re exerting themselves doing things they’re not quite used to doing,” said Barbera.
Doctors suggest pacing yourself when it comes to the snow removal process.
“Take it slow, shovel in layers so you’re not trying to pick up two feet of snow all at once,” Barbera said.