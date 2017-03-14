Philly Residents Dig Out Following Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow left a mess on Philadelphia neighborhood streets and sidewalks; but some residents wasted no time starting the clean up effort.

“It’s a wet snow that’s heavy,” said Joseph Greico. “It’s the best way to describe it.”

Dressed in insulated boots, layers of pants and sweatshirts, Greico cleared the steps of his Fairmount home. His method: get it done in intervals. But his shovel broke, making the effort a real workout.

“Things aren’t working out as planned,” he said, “but I have another one inside, so I’ll be out here again.”

Rashawn and Jermaine spent two hours clearing the walkway near Broad and Mount Vernon Streets — and it was a team effort.

“He’s going to salt this and I have to go shovel some place else.”

Colin was the first on his block to clear his car.

“It’s really packed snow,” he said, “so it came off in like huge chunks.”

Thank goodness — because his tool of choice was his bathroom trashcan.

“It packs really nicely, it forms like a sand castle actually.”

For those who can’t clear their own path, volunteers from ABC Men, Inc. will be out and about to help. To volunteer to shovel or donate, go to abcmen.org.