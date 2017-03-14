Philadelphia Schools Open Wednesday; 2-Hour Delay For Archdiocesan Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– All School District of Philadelphia schools will be open on regular schedules Wednesday, March 15, 2017, officials have announced.
All after-school activities, including athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday will take place.
School officials say all district early childhood centers will be open.
Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will open on a two hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
