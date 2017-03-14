Allentown Digging Out From Heavy Snow

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS)–Snow fell on the streets of Allentown for almost 20 hours, picking up at times with periods of relief.

“Driving conditions are slow,” said Chris Young. “They are out there plowing major roads. Secondary roads are going to be a little slick.”

By late afternoon the actual snowfall was history and cleanup continues to be on residents minds.

“They really did a good job cleaning this time around,” said Sudesh Singh. “They were with the program even at 2 a.m.”

Singh and his nephew run non-profit nursing homes in Bucks County, but live in Allentown. They started plowing their properties very early on Tuesday.

“Luckily the emergency responders cleared the roads and it’s nicely salted and we were able to get up and back with no issue,” said Sumit Singh.

A late winter storm residents are glad is over so they can move on to spring.

“It was coming down so fast we didn’t want to get stuck here and not be able to go to Bucks County where our nursing homes are,” Sudesh said.