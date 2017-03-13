Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | School Closings | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic

The Dom Giordano Show: Jake Tapper | March 13

March 13, 2017 11:52 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Governor Wolf wants to take “our nation back.”

9:05-White House Secret Service arrests a fence jumper.

9:35-New surveillance video released in the Michael Brown case.

10:00-The System will collapse if Speaker Ryan’s health care bill isn’t passed.

10:20-GOP health care bill is a “giant middle to America.”

10:35-Tom Price, “No one will be worse off financially?”

11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the GOP’s healthcare replacement plan.

11:20-Pennsylvania Representative introducing a minimum age for marriages.

