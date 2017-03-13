Snow Emergency To Be Declared In Philadelphia At 9 P.M. Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Snow Emergency will be declared in Philadelphia beginning at 9 p.m Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Snow Emergency means all parked cars must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible; vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snow plows trying to turn corners.

WEATHER BLOG: Philadelphia Region Expected To See 6 To 12 Inches Of Snow

Snow Emergency information can be found here; and a map of Snow Emergency routes can be found here. Cars left on Snow Emergency routes will be moved to other parking spots to assist in snow plowing operations. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW to find it. Do NOT call 911.

The Streets Department has announced that trash and recycling collection for Tuesday are cancelled. Residents who have Tuesday pick-up are asked to hold their trash and recycling until next week. The Department will make a decision on Wednesday’s trash collection tomorrow based on the status of the plowing operation. Residents should expect delays. There will be no collections picked up in driveways for the remainder of the week beginning Tuesday. Residents should place materials at curbside in the front of their homes all week.

The Streets Department is mobilizing more than 400 pieces of equipment, with support from Parks & Recreation, Public Property, Water Department, L & I and CLIP. The Department has over 50,000 tons of salt available to service the event.

A blizzard warning is in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Bucks, Montgomery and Berks Counties and the Lehigh Valley.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Philadelphia.