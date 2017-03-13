STORM ALERT: Winter Storm Warning Issued For Monday Night | Area Gearing Up For Storm | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic

Retired People Knitting Sweaters For Chickens

March 13, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: chicken sweaters

BOSTON (CBS) — A group of retirees in Boston are keeping busy by knitting sweaters for chickens.

The project all started with some members of a knitting club who wanted to help the feathery creatures.

The group says poultry tend to suffer this time of year from the cold New England winter.

“We use our talents, I guess, in whatever way that can be used and makes us happy. We don’t want to be just sitting in our rocking chairs, we have work to do,” said Nancy Kearns.

One knitter even said the experience has helped her to overcome her fear of birds.

