Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Code Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | SEPTA, Amtrak Commuter Alerts | Airlines Canceling FlightsSchool Closings | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic

Man Charged After Leading NJ Troopers On 30-Mile Chase

March 13, 2017 3:03 PM

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man led New Jersey state troopers on a nearly 30-mile chase on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State police say 45-year-old Sean Orgel refused to stop when a trooper tried to pull him over for a traffic violation around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Video Captures Dolphin Landing On Surfer 

They say Orgel led the trooper on a chase and was only stopped after police deployed spike sticks in Hamilton.

Orgel was charged with eluding and given other traffic summonses. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Kyle Busch-Joey Logano Brawl Brings Buzz To NASCAR Cup 

No one was injured in the chase.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia