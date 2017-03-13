Local Teen Could Go The Distance In National Math, Science Competition

COLLEGEVILLE (CBS) — An 18-year-old from Collegeville is part of a select group competing in a national science, and math competition in the nation’s capital.
Aaron Yeiser has worked for a year on his research into a faster way to solve mathematical equations known as partial differential equations.
“They can be used to solve fluid flow problems they can also be used for electromagnetic field simulations as well as for analyzing structural stresses,” Yeiser said. “They can be used to determine weather a building will fall down, or how much lift an airplane wing will generate.”
Yeiser is one of just 40 student finalists in the running for a grand prize of 250-thousand dollars.
Next year he’s off to MIT to study applied mathematics.