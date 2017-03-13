Boy, 4, Seriously Injured After Being Struck By School Bus In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—A young student is being hospitalized with serious injuries after police say he was struck by a school bus this afternoon.
It happened just before 5 p.m. near Harrisburg and Filbert Avenues.
Police say a 4-year-old boy was walking with two family members crossing Filbert Avenue when he was struck by an Atlantic County Special Needs District school bus that was turning off of Harrisburg Avenue.
The 42-year-old bus driver from Millville immediately stopped her bus which was occupied with students, said investigators. No other injuries were reported.
The young boy is currently being treated at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ, for serious injuries.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744.