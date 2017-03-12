SEPTA, Travel Wallet, SEPTA Key, Market Frankford, Broad Street Line
SEPTA Adds More Locations To Buy Their New High Tech Travel Wallet

March 12, 2017 8:48 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — SEPTA this morning marches forward with the expanded, and much anticipated roll out of the transit agency’s high tech payment collection system.

It’s known as the SEPTA Key, and riders who want one can now buy them at about 10 stations. The plan is to have a kiosk at every stop along both the Market Frankford, and Broad Street Lines over the next two weeks.

SEPTA project manager Kevin O’Brien said, “You’ll now be able to load your travel wallet with, say $10 or $30 or anything up to $250 on your key card. Then just tap and go.”

O’Brien said, the new kiosks are located at 11th, 13th , 15th Streets, the El, Cecil B Moore, AT&T, Walnut-Locust, Dilworth Park, and Olney stations all on the Broad Street Line.

“This feature will replace the tokens, transfers, and exact change,” O’Brien said.

The best part is, he said, unlike a monthly pass, the key doesn’t lose its value if it’s lost. Owners can register them online, and have the previous balance transferred to a new card.

